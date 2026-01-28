IRS CEO weighs in on whether potential shutdown will impact refund checks

Americans will be getting their refund checks no matter what, according to IRS CEO and Social Security Commissioner Frank Bisignano, who said a potential government shutdown would not impact refunds.

When asked whether a possible shutdown would impact Americans' tax refund checks, Bisignano told Fox News' Aishah Hasnie there was "no way."

"We will be in. We were in the last shutdown, 43 days," Bisignano said. "Our people will be in. These are unbelievable career employees that serve the American public. And that was true at Social Security. Every one of our offices was open, and we did everything we could for our people who had hardship because it was a Democrat shutdown, and we shouldn't have another one."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also expressed optimism about the upcoming refunds, saying that they could be "substantial."

"We announced the tax season is now open. And we're [going to] see substantial refunds for working Americans," Bessent said during an appearance on "Hannity." "They're [going to] change their withholding and have bigger take-home pay every two weeks, every month. So, it's really an exciting time."

Congress is up against a tight Jan. 30 funding deadline and the Democrats have yet to budge on a funding package over the Department of Homeland Security Appropriations Act, 2026. The bill, which is one of six in the funding package, would provide funds for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Democrats were already skeptical about supporting the DHS spending bill, but the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Alex Pretti in Minnesota mobilized a fight against the department and a movement to block the bill. Previously, Democrats had reached an understanding with Senate Republicans on the issue, placing several restrictions on the agency and usage of ICE over months of negotiations. However, Pretti's death changed that dynamic, pushing Democrats to reject the bill.

Several Democrats have called on President Donald Trump to fire DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, with House Democrats threatening impeachment proceedings. The White House has stood behind Noem and the president said the DHS secretary was doing a "very good job."

If lawmakers are unable to come to an agreement and a partial shutdown ensues, 78% of the federal government will lack the necessary funds to operate. The package, which is made up of six bills and contains a spending total of $1.2 trillion, will not only provide funds for DHS, but also for the Pentagon and the Department of Health and Human Services, among other programs and departments.

Despite the possibility of a government shutdown, the administration has maintained that Americans will receive their tax refunds on time regardless of what happens on Capitol Hill.

