Trump cancels Davos 'out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers'

Davos is dead for 2019 as far as the United States is concerned and ending the longest running government shutdown is top priority.

Continue Reading Below

“Out of consideration for the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay and to ensure his team can assist as needed, President Trump has canceled his Delegation’s trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland” said Sarah Sanders in a statement.

The White House delegation, confirmed last Friday, included Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross among other top officials. Trump himself pulled out of the conference last week.

“Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!,” the president tweeted.

Advertisement

The government shutdown, now the longest on record, has created a sharp rift in Washington and left scores of federal workers furloughed, without pay in many cases.

The World Economic Forum's annual meeting, nestled in the Swiss Alps, is a gathering of top world leaders, as well as high profile investors and economists. Celebrities, such as U2's Bono, have also attended in past years to help tackle social economic issues. Bono helped co-found RED.org, along with Bobby Shriver, to combat the global AIDS crisis.