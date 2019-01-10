Trump cancels Davos trip over partial govt. shutdown

President Trump announced the cancellation of his upcoming trip to the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, due to the partial government shutdown.

“Because of the Democrats intransigence on Border Security and the great importance of Safety for our Nation, I am respectfully cancelling my very important trip to Davos, Switzerland for the World Economic Forum. My warmest regards and apologies to the @WEF!,” the president tweeted on Thursday.

The partial government shutdown is in its third week with no sign of a truce looming as the Trump administration and the Democratic-led House battle over border security funding. The president is requesting Congress to approve $5.7 billion to help fulfill a campaign promise to build a wall along the U.S. southern border.

Trump addressed the World Economic Forum in 2018 where top business executives and world leaders gather annually to discuss the global politics, economics and social issues.