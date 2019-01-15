With Trump out for Davos, here’s who will take his place

President Trump, who decided to pull out of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland amid the longest government shutdown in history, announced his replacements on Tuesday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will lead the American delegation next week in Switzerland, according to the White House, filling Trump’s shoes as he continues to grapple with Democrats over funding for a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

At the event, Mnuchin will also be joined by other key members of Trump’s administration, according to officials. He is also expected to speak jointly with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at the opening session of the forum on Jan. 22, which was previously scheduled to be Trump. Both Mnuchin and Pompeo are also expected to take questions from the audience.

Here’s a list of all the members of the Trump administration who will attend this year’s World Economic Forum in Davos.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will lead the delegation.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks to reporters after giving a classified briefing to members of the House of Representatives, telling them that the Trump administration will keep strict U.S. sanctions on the Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, on Expand

Other Members of the presidential delegation:

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo sits during a meeting with Sultan of Oman Qaboos bin Said al-Said at the Beit Al Baraka Royal Palace in Muscat, Oman, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP)

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, speaks at the Conferederation of British Industry's annual conference in London, Britain, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner - RC119DCC11C0

United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer pauses after a photo opportunity with European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom and Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Hiroshige Seko in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. (AP Photo Expand

Deputy White House Chief of Staff for Policy Chris Liddell