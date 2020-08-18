Trump canceled China talks, says Biden is weak on foreign policy

President Trump is in no mood to talk with the Chinese, reiterating his frustration with the country's leaders over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"I postponed talks with China, you know why? I don't want to deal with them right now," he firmly stated from Yuma, Arizona on Tuesday.

"What China did to the world was unthinkable. They could have stopped it [the coronavirus.] They stopped it from going into China and they should have stopped it, so that's correct I canceled talks with China," he told reporters.

The U.S. and China were scheduled to discuss the Phase One trade deal on Saturday. Ahead of those talks, Trump eluded to the strained relationship.

"We're doing very well on the trade deal but I feel differently on China than I've ever felt," he said before boarding Marine One on Friday to travel to New York.

Hours before day two of the Democratic National Convention Trump also took a jab at Democratic president nominee Joe Biden, labeling him too weak to deal with the communist nation.

"He's weak, China would own our country," Trump claimed while also noting, if elected, Biden may do another deal with Iran, similar to the Iran nuclear deal negotiated during the Obama administration.

