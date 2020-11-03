Trump campaign will use 'litigation' in Pennsylvania if necessary, Kayleigh McEnany says

The Trump campaign expects a landslide victory Tuesday night but is prepared to go to court if need be in states like Pennsylvania, where the official call could take several days or more.

"We think we'll have a result tonight because we think that it won't come down to one state," Trump 2020 campaign senior adviser Kayleigh McEnany told "Varney & Co.," saying she expects the president to win many more states on Election Day.

Addressing Pennsylvania, a battleground state with 20 electoral votes, McEnany said the campaign wants the state to play by the rules.

"The legislature of Pennsylvania has spoken. They've said that ballots should only be counted up to Election Day. A court ruled differently but the United States Constitution says the legislature decides, so, if necessary, we'll engage in litigation to make sure that this is a vote that is encapsulated by what the rules in Pennsylvania truly say," she explained.

"But ultimately I do think that we prevail by more than what the polls are saying, though we know that Joe Biden has said, 'I will not concede under any circumstance.' Those were the words of Hillary as endorsed by a Biden campaign person," McEnany added.

Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, found himself in hot water on social media after claiming that President Trump has lost the ability to win the battleground state, just over 24 hours before the polls close on Election Day.

“If all the votes are added up in PA, Trump is going to lose,” Shapiro wrote on Twitter. “That’s why he’s working overtime to subtract as many votes as possible from this process.”

“For the record, he’s 0-6 against us in court,” the attorney general added. “We’ve protected voting rights. Now, ignore the noise—vote!”

In 2016, Trump won Pennsylvania by a slim margin of .7 percent, despite the polls favoring Hillary Clinton with a larger lead than Biden one day before the general election.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.