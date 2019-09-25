Trump calls out Germany, France for not spending more to help Ukraine

President Trump said Wednesday European countries, specifically Germany and France, should be spending more to help Ukraine.

Continue Reading Below

“The United States helps Ukraine,” Trump told reporters during a meeting with the country’s leader, Volodymyr Zelensky. “Germany, France, the European Union nations, they really should help you a lot more.”

Trump added that these countries tell him they know they should be spending more to help, but they “don’t seem to produce.”

During Wednesday's meeting, following the release of the transcript of a controversial July call between the two world leaders, Trump and Zelensky both denied the U.S. leader exerted any pressure on the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden’s son’s business dealings in the country.

Part of the transcript appeared to reference U.S. aid to the country – at a time when the U.S. was withholding military assistance.

Advertisement

Trump invited the Ukrainian leader to the U.S., although the dates weren’t made clear.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS