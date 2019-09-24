Biden dubs Trump-Ukraine whistleblower situation a 'security issue'

Former Vice President Joe Biden – who is running for the Democratic Party’s nomination in 2020 – called on the government to release a copy of the formal complaint filed by a whistleblower regarding a call between President Trump and the president of Ukraine.

In Delaware on Tuesday, Biden called on Congress to demand that information, which it has a “legal right” to receive. And if the president does not comply with such a request, Trump will leave Congress with no choice but to “initiate impeachment.”

Biden called the situation a “national issue” and a “security issue.” He added that impeachment proceedings would be a tragedy, but one of Trump’s own making.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., issued a statement on Tuesday afternoon, where she announced a formal impeachment inquiry.

The controversy is over an alleged phone call between Trump and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky where Trump is said to have pressured Ukraine’s leader to investigate the business dealings of Biden’s son, Hunter Biden.

Trump has admitted that he addressed the Biden family in a call with Ukraine’s leader. He has said he will release a transcript of the call, but Democrats want to see a copy of the whistleblower complaint.

Trump said on Twitter on Tuesday that the call was “very friendly and totally appropriate,” debunking rumors he offered aid to the country as a quid pro quo.

