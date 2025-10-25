Trump calls Ford F-150 a 'hot truck' in enthusiastic presidential endorsement of top-selling American vehicle

President Donald Trump handed Ford a ringing endorsement Saturday on his way to a week-long trip to Asia, noting the carmaker's F-150 model pickup truck is "a hot truck."

The president's comments came after a reporter asked Trump aboard Air Force One en route to Malaysia about Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's plans to purchase a large quantity of the vehicles.

"Well, that's good. They're great trucks," Trump said. "She has good taste. That's a hot truck."

The Ford F-150 has been the best-selling truck in the U.S. for many consecutive years, and was recently named the best-selling vehicle of 2025.

He added he has heard "great things" about Takaichi, who took office Tuesday after being elected the first woman to lead Japan.

"I hear great things about her," Trump said. "I think she's going to be great. She was a great friend of Mr. [Shinzo] Abe, who was a great man … and a great friend of mine, as you know. He was just a fantastic person and he liked her a lot. She liked him a lot. So that's a good sign. I look forward to meeting her."

During the Asia trip, Trump is expected to discuss with Takaichi an increase in Japan’s defense spending and vouch for more purchases of American weapons, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Takaichi's interests will revolve around strengthening the Japan–U.S. alliance and cultivating a trust-based partnership between the two nations, the outlet reported.

