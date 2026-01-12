Expand / Collapse search
Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset.

Elon Musk
Trump to bring Elon Musk in for key Iran mission

'We may get the internet going if that's possible,' President Trump said

President Donald Trump indicated on Sunday that he planned to reach out to Elon Musk to speak about providing Starlink internet to people in Iran. video

President Trump indicates he'll talk to Elon Musk about providing Starlink internet in Iran

President Donald Trump indicated on Sunday that he planned to reach out to Elon Musk to speak about providing Starlink internet to people in Iran.

Asked during a Sunday gaggle aboard Air Force One whether he is going to send Starlink service to Iran amid the internet blackout imposed by the Islamic regime, President Donald Trump indicated that he planned to reach out to Elon Musk.

"We may get the internet going if that's possible," the president said. "We may speak to Elon. Cuz as you know he's very good at that kind of thing. He's got a very good company. So we may speak to Elon Musk," the president said, adding, "I'm gonna call him as soon as I'm finished with you."

There has been an internet blackout in Iran as the regime brutally cracks down amid protests.

MADURO'S FALL PUTS IRAN'S DEEP ENERGY AND DEFENSE COOPERATION WITH VENEZUELA AT RISK

Elon Musk and Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump greets Elon Musk as he arrives to attend a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on Nov. 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Starlink is apparently providing some connectivity in the region. 

Fox News' Trey Yingst posted Sunday on X, "If you or someone you know has Starlink in Iran, my DMs are open. We're gathering as much information as possible amid the internet shutdown." He later followed up by noting in another post, "I’ve already been able to connect with someone in Tehran who is using Starlink, thanks to this post on X. Also, just spoke with someone in Western Iran."

Starlink announced earlier this month that it is temporarily supplying free service to Venezuelans.

ELON MUSK CALLS HIMSELF A ‘MAKER,’ SLAMMING POLITICIANS LIKE BERNIE SANDERS: ‘THEY TAKE’

Elon Musk

Elon Musk looks on as President Donald Trump speaks at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. on Nov. 19, 2025. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

In a January 3 post on X, Starlink noted that it "is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity."

Trump has been declaring his support for protesters in Iran, and suggesting that the U.S. may step in to assist them.

STARLINK PROVIDES FREE INTERNET TO VENEZUELA FOLLOWING US ARREST OF NICOLAS MADURO

President Donald Trump shares promise to Iranians should their government start to kill protestors and more on 'Hannity.' video

Trump vows US will help Iranians if government murders citizens

President Donald Trump shares promise to Iranians should their government start to kill protestors and more on 'Hannity.'

"Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!" he declared in a January 10 Truth Social post.

Trump said during the Sunday gaggle on Air Force One that Iran had called the day before and "wants to negotiate."

"A meeting is being set up. But we may have to act … before the meeting," Trump said. "But a meeting is being set up."