Trump to bring Elon Musk in for key Iran mission

Asked during a Sunday gaggle aboard Air Force One whether he is going to send Starlink service to Iran amid the internet blackout imposed by the Islamic regime, President Donald Trump indicated that he planned to reach out to Elon Musk.

"We may get the internet going if that's possible," the president said. "We may speak to Elon. Cuz as you know he's very good at that kind of thing. He's got a very good company. So we may speak to Elon Musk," the president said, adding, "I'm gonna call him as soon as I'm finished with you."

There has been an internet blackout in Iran as the regime brutally cracks down amid protests.

Starlink is apparently providing some connectivity in the region.

Fox News' Trey Yingst posted Sunday on X, "If you or someone you know has Starlink in Iran, my DMs are open. We're gathering as much information as possible amid the internet shutdown." He later followed up by noting in another post, "I’ve already been able to connect with someone in Tehran who is using Starlink, thanks to this post on X. Also, just spoke with someone in Western Iran."

Starlink announced earlier this month that it is temporarily supplying free service to Venezuelans.

In a January 3 post on X, Starlink noted that it "is providing free broadband service to the people of Venezuela through February 3, ensuring continued connectivity."

Trump has been declaring his support for protesters in Iran, and suggesting that the U.S. may step in to assist them.

"Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!" he declared in a January 10 Truth Social post.

Trump said during the Sunday gaggle on Air Force One that Iran had called the day before and "wants to negotiate."

"A meeting is being set up. But we may have to act … before the meeting," Trump said. "But a meeting is being set up."