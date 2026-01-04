Starlink provides free internet to Venezuela following US arrest of Nicolás Maduro

Starlink said Sunday it is offering free broadband internet service in Venezuela through Feb. 3, citing efforts to maintain connectivity after U.S. forces arrested President Nicolás Maduro during a military operation.

The satellite internet provider announced the move in a post on X that was also shared by company owner Elon Musk, who has increasingly positioned Starlink as a communications lifeline during crises.

"In support of the people of Venezuela," Elon Musk wrote.

The announcement came one day after U.S. forces carried out a military operation in Venezuela that resulted in the arrest of Maduro, according to U.S. officials, marking a dramatic escalation in tensions involving the longtime Venezuelan leader.

Maduro was transported on Saturday to New York, where he faces multiple federal charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine importation conspiracy and weapons-related offenses, authorities said. His wife, Cilia Flores, was also taken into custody and faces similar charges.

U.S. authorities have accused Maduro and senior members of his government of using drug trafficking and violence to destabilize the region and undermine democratic institutions, allegations detailed in federal indictments.

Starlink, a satellite-based internet network operated by Musk’s SpaceX, has increasingly been deployed during emergencies and conflicts, providing connectivity in areas where traditional infrastructure has been damaged, restricted or shut down.

In recent years, Musk donated Starlink terminals to communities in California after devastating wildfires knocked out internet and cellphone service, leaving residents unable to communicate with emergency responders or loved ones.

He also provided Starlink equipment to parts of western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene in September 2024 left thousands without power or internet for days.

Beyond natural disasters, Starlink has played a high-profile role in international conflicts.

The satellite network has been widely used in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion in February 2022, helping maintain communications for civilians, government agencies and military units amid widespread infrastructure damage.

Musk has previously described Starlink as "the backbone of the Ukrainian army," underscoring the growing influence of private technology companies in modern conflicts and geopolitical crises.

It remains unclear whether Starlink will extend free service in Venezuela beyond Feb. 3 or how long internet access inside the country could be affected as the political situation continues to unfold.