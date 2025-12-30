Elon Musk calls himself a 'maker,' slamming politicians like Bernie Sanders: 'They take'

Billionaire business tycoon Elon Musk described himself as a "maker" in a Tuesday post on X, while reasserting his claim that Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is a taker.

"My Tesla and SpaceX shares, which are almost all my ‘wealth’, only go up in value as a function of how much useful product those companies produce and service," Musk wrote.

"This means my ‘wealth’ can only increase due to producing more products and services for the public. Moreover, anyone else who is a shareholder in Tesla and SpaceX, which includes employees, participates in the upside of stock appreciation," he continued.

"That is because I am a maker, not a taker like the Bernie Sanders type politicians of the world. They take and they’re on the take, because they cannot or will not make," he concluded.

BERNIE SANDERS SINGLES OUT ‘CORPORATE GREED’ FOR INFLATION SURGE: ‘I DON’T APOLOGIZE' FOR GOVERNMENT SPENDING

During remarks at the U.S.-Saudi Investment Forum in November, Musk suggested that work will eventually become optional due to robotics and artificial intelligence.

In an August post on X, Musk responded to someone who asked how workers replaced by robots will support their lives when they become unemployed.

"There will be universal high income (not merely basic income). Everyone will have the best medical care, food, home, transport and everything else. Sustainable abundance," Musk wrote.

MUSK PREDICTS AI WILL CREATE ‘UNIVERSAL HIGH INCOME’ AND MAKE SAVING MONEY UNNECESSARY

A Sanders spokesperson responded to Fox News Digital's request for a comment from the senator on Tuesday by pointing to a video message issued earlier this month in which Sanders addressed Musk directly.

"Hello Elon Musk, this is Senator Bernie Sanders. I was delighted to hear that through the rapid advancement in artificial intelligence and robotics that you are funding, you will be bringing about utopia to the world," he said in the video.

"How will this utopia come about?" he asked. The lawmaker said he looked forward to learning about how Musk and Musk's "other oligarch friends" will deliver a "magnificent life" to working people.

"The takers like Bernie will eventually follow the makers, but they’re cowards too and lack any sense of adventure, so they will wait until it is safe," Musk asserted in a post on X this month.

Sanders fired back, "Yes, Elon. I do lack ‘any sense of adventure’ when that ‘adventure’ will, as you have made clear, force tens of millions of workers out of their jobs. The goal of AI and robotics must be to improve life for all people, not just to make you and your fellow oligarchs even richer."

MUSK SOUNDS ALARM ON SILVER AS CHINA RESTRICTS EXPORTS NEEDED FOR CRITICAL INDUSTRIAL PROCESSES

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Sanders advocates for a moratorium on the construction of AI data centers.