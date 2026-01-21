Trump drops Europe tariff threats after reaching deal on Greenland framework

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that he will no longer move forward with tariffs on a group of European allies after he reached a deal with NATO's leader on a framework for a future deal over Greenland.

The president took to his Truth Social platform and said that following a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, he is backing off imposing tariffs on several European countries that stood up for Greenland's sovereignty amid Trump's push to acquire the island.

"Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region," Trump wrote.

"This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st. Additional discussions are being held concerning The Golden Dome as it pertains to Greenland," the president added.

Trump on Saturday said that he would impose tariffs on eight European countries that deployed troops to Greenland to help bolster its defenses and demonstrate the ability to rapidly deploy personnel to the Arctic island nation.

Those countries include Denmark – which governs Greenland as a semi-autonomous territory – as well as Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Finland. All of those countries are members of the NATO alliance.

Trump said he would impose a 10% tariff on those countries effective on Feb. 1, with the levy rising to 25% on June 1. He added that, "This Tariff will be due and payable until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland."

Leaders of those eight countries responded with a joint statement on Sunday, explaining that as members of NATO they are "committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest," adding that the exercise was pre-coordinated with the Danish military and "poses no threat to anyone."

"We stand in full solidarity with the Kingdom of Denmark and the people of Greenland. Building on the process begun last week, we stand ready to engage in a dialogue based on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity that we stand firmly behind," they wrote.

"Tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a dangerous downward spiral," the eight countries warned.

Ahead of Trump's announcement of a framework deal with NATO over Greenland, the president told the World Economic Forum on Wednesday that he "won't use force" to take over Greenland after he previously suggested that all options, including military action, were on the table.

Details surrounding the framework that Trump and Rutte reached remain unclear, and the president said in his Truth Social post that he will task Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and others as needed to carry out the negotiations.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.