EU planning emergency summit as Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland

The EU is readying a package of retaliatory tariffs worth $107.7 billion

Eurasia Group president Ian Bremmer assesses President Donald Trump’s foreign policy moves on ‘Barron’s Roundtable.’ video

Trump’s push for US control of Greenland is mostly about his ‘ego’: Global politics expert

The European Union will hold an emergency meeting of European Union leaders to coordinate a response after President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on countries that do not support a U.S. acquisition of Greenland.

European Council President Antonio Costa, who presides over meetings of the EU’s 27 national leaders, said in a post on X on Sunday that the group is firmly behind Denmark, which governs Greenland.

TRUMP THREATENS TARIFFS ON COUNTRIES OPPOSING GREENLAND TAKEOVER PLANS

Houses are pictured on January 15, 2026 in Nuuk, Greenland.

Residents in Greenland, the largest island in the world, have expressed concern about President Donald Trump's renewed interest in seizing the territory. (Alessandro Rampazzo/AFP/Getty Images / Getty Images)

He added that the EU is prepared to push back against what it sees as economic coercion by the Trump administration. 

Meanwhile, an EU diplomat told Reuters that the bloc is readying a package of retaliatory tariffs originally prepared in August amid Trump’s escalating tariff push.

The tariffs, worth about $107.7 billion, would impose higher import taxes on a wide range of U.S. goods and are set to take effect automatically on Feb. 6.

WHY TRUMP ZEROED IN ON GREENLAND AND WHY IT MATTERS IN 3 MAPS

Greenland, the world’s largest island, has long been viewed by Trump as a strategic outpost in the Arctic, with access to critical resources and a foothold in a region increasingly contested by Russia and China.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Friday, Trump told reporters at the White House that he "may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland." 

US President Donald Trump during a meeting in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump first floated the idea of acquiring Greenland during his previous term, a suggestion that drew sharp criticism from Denmark and was dismissed by European leaders. (Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

He added that the U.S. must acquire Greenland for its national security. 

Trump’s threat of more tariffs comes as his administration awaits a Supreme Court ruling on whether some of the duties he imposed in 2024 were legal.