EU planning emergency summit as Trump threatens tariffs over Greenland

The European Union will hold an emergency meeting of European Union leaders to coordinate a response after President Donald Trump threatened to impose tariffs on countries that do not support a U.S. acquisition of Greenland.

European Council President Antonio Costa, who presides over meetings of the EU’s 27 national leaders, said in a post on X on Sunday that the group is firmly behind Denmark, which governs Greenland .

TRUMP THREATENS TARIFFS ON COUNTRIES OPPOSING GREENLAND TAKEOVER PLANS

He added that the EU is prepared to push back against what it sees as economic coercion by the Trump administration.

Meanwhile, an EU diplomat told Reuters that the bloc is readying a package of retaliatory tariffs originally prepared in August amid Trump’s escalating tariff push.

The tariffs, worth about $107.7 billion, would impose higher import taxes on a wide range of U.S. goods and are set to take effect automatically on Feb. 6.

WHY TRUMP ZEROED IN ON GREENLAND AND WHY IT MATTERS IN 3 MAPS

Greenland, the world’s largest island, has long been viewed by Trump as a strategic outpost in the Arctic, with access to critical resources and a foothold in a region increasingly contested by Russia and China.

The White House did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

On Friday, Trump told reporters at the White House that he "may put a tariff on countries if they don't go along with Greenland."

He added that the U.S. must acquire Greenland for its national security.