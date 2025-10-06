Trump announces 25% tariff on medium- and heavy-duty trucks

President Donald Trump said on Monday that his administration will impose a 25% tariff on medium- and heavy-duty trucks next month.

"Beginning November 1st, 2025, all medium and heavy-duty trucks coming into the United States from other countries will be tariffed at the rate of 25%," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

The White House did not immediately respond to FOX Business' request for comment.

The U.S. trucking industry is a cornerstone of the national economy, moving roughly 73% of all domestic freight, according to the American Trucking Associations.

Around 2 million Americans work as heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers, with many more employed as mechanics and support staff, according to data provided by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

What's more, profit margins across the U.S. logistics sector are typically slim, leaving it highly sensitive to any unexpected increases in operating costs.

The top five import sources by customs value are Mexico, Canada, Japan, Germany and Finland, according to data compiled by the United States International Trade Commission.

Those trade relationships will take center stage this week, as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump will meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Tuesday and Finnish President Alexander Stubb on Thursday.

Leavitt declined to share details about Trump’s upcoming discussions with the leaders but said trade policy will likely be among the topics.

The latest revelation comes as the Supreme Court weighs the legality of Trump's sweeping trade policy – a central piece of his economic agenda.

The White House has previously defended Trump’s tariffs as a legitimate use of presidential powers to protect the economy in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"We look forward to ultimate victory on this matter with the Supreme Court," wrote White House spokesperson Kush Desai.

The U.S. government collected $31.3 billion in tariff revenue in September, according to Treasury Department data released Sept. 29.

Tariff revenues rose steadily from $17.4 billion in April to $23.9 billion in May, before climbing to $28 billion in June and reaching $29 billion in July.

American businesses pay these import taxes directly to the federal government, but they often pass the cost along by raising prices – meaning consumers ultimately shoulder much of the burden.