Back-to-back highs: August and September bring in $62.6B in tariff revenue

The U.S. government collected $31.3 billion in tariff revenue in September, highlighting the scale of President Donald Trump 's tariffs as a steady source of federal income.

That total was $73 million below the August record, bringing cumulative collections for 2025 to $214.9 billion, according to Treasury Department data released Sept. 29.

Tariff revenues rose steadily from $17.4 billion in April to $23.9 billion in May, before climbing to $28 billion in June and reaching $29 billion in July.

It’s important to remember where tariff revenue comes from.

American businesses pay these import taxes directly to the federal government, but they often pass the cost along by raising prices — meaning consumers ultimately shoulder much of the burden.

The surge in tariff revenues comes as the Supreme Court takes up the question of whether Trump’s sweeping trade policy – a central piece of his economic agenda – is legal.

The nation's highest court will hear arguments during the first week of its November session.

The move comes after a federal appeals court ruled on Aug. 29 that Trump overstepped his authority by using emergency powers to impose new tariffs on imported goods.

The court said that power lies squarely with Congress or within existing trade policy frameworks. The court allowed the tariffs to remain in effect until mid-October.

The August decision does not extend to the tariffs imposed on steel and aluminum imports.

The White House has previously defended Trump’s tariffs as a legitimate use of presidential powers to protect the economy in a statement to Fox News Digital.

"We look forward to ultimate victory on this matter with the Supreme Court," wrote White House spokesperson Kush Desai.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has previously downplayed claims that Trump's trade policy was harming U.S. businesses and consumers, arguing that any short-term costs were outweighed by long-term benefits to U.S. competitiveness.

He added that the sweeping measures will strengthen domestic manufacturing and create new construction and factory jobs.

Bessent said Trump's economic agenda has only been in effect for "a couple of months" and that the tariff policies need more time to play out, during an interview with NBC's Kristen Welker on "Meet the Press" on Sept. 7.