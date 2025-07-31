Expand / Collapse search
Mexico
Published

Trump agrees to extend deadline for Mexico trade deal after 'successful' call

'We have agreed to extend, for a 90-day period, the exact same deal as we had for the last short period of time'

President Donald Trump announced in a Truth Social post that he and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to extend the deadline for reaching a trade deal, though he seemed flexible on the timeline.

"We have agreed to extend, for a 90-day period, the exact same deal as we had for the last short period of time, namely, that Mexico will continue to pay a 25% fentanyl tariff, 25% tariff on cars, and 50% tariff on steel, aluminum, and copper. Additionally, Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate its non-tariff trade barriers, of which there were many," Trump wrote.

He said that over the next 90 days the U.S. and Mexico would hold discussions with the goal of signing a trade deal in that time period or after that.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.