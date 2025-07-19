Trump administration fires warning at Mexico over 'blatant disregard' of air agreement

The U.S. Department of Transportation on Saturday said the Trump administration planned to take several actions against Mexico over airline competition issues.

"U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy today announced a slate of America First actions to combat Mexico's blatant disregard of the 2015 U.S.-Mexico Air Transport Agreement and its ongoing anti-competitive behavior," a news release from the U.S. Department of Transportation said.

The department said Mexico hasn’t been in compliance with the bilateral agreement since 2022, when it rescinded some flight slots for U.S. carriers at Mexico City's international airport and forced U.S. cargo carriers to relocate operations within the city.

While the department said Mexico claimed the slots were taken away to allow for construction at the airport, "that has yet to materialize three years later. By restricting slots and mandating that all-cargo operations move out of [Mexico City International Airport], Mexico has broken its promise, disrupted the market and left American businesses holding the bag for millions in increased costs."

The three actions will include requiring airlines out of Mexico to file schedules with the U.S. Transportation Department for all U.S. operations, requiring department approval before operating large passenger or cargo charter flights to or from the U.S. and the department might withdraw antitrust immunity from the Delta Air Lines joint venture with Aeromexico to address competitive issues in the market.

Duffy, recently tapped by Trump to also serve as interim NASA chief, blamed former President Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg, the transportation secretary under Biden, for allowing "Mexico to break our bilateral aviation agreement."

"That ends today," Duffy added. "Let these actions serve as a warning to any country who thinks it can take advantage of the U.S., our carriers and our market. America First means fighting for the fundamental principle of fairness."

Duffy said the administration was also looking at other countries that disregard air transport agreements.

"For example, we are monitoring European states to ensure that they apply the balanced approach process for noise abatement at their airports and do not implement unjustified operational restrictions," the department said. "The department is committed to enforcing our agreements to ensure that aviation markets are fair and pro-competitive."