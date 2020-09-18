Trump administration to ban Americans from downloading TikTok, WeChat

The Trump administration announced Friday morning that it will ban Chinese-owned messaging and payment app WeChat effective Sunday and block new downloads of video-sharing app TikTok on the same day.

The announcement comes ahead of an expected decision from President Trump about whether to approve a proposal from Oracle to invest in a newly restructured TikTok, with operations based in the U.S.

“At the president’s direction, we have taken significant action to combat China’s malicious collection of American citizens’ personal data, while promoting our national values, democratic rules-based norms, and aggressive enforcement of U.S. laws and regulations," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement.

The moves were telegraphed in an executive order from President Trump earlier this summer banning transactions with WeChat, owned by Tencent Holdings, and TikTok, owned by Bytedance. The order gave TikTok 45 days to sell its U.S. business to a U.S. company or face a nationwide ban.

Over a dozen U.S. companies, including Apple Inc., Walmart Inc. and Walt Disney Co., held a call last month with the Trump administration to express concerns about what they characterized as vagueness in the order.

The Commerce Department statement said that starting Sept. 20, U.S. companies would be banned from distributing WeChat and TikTok. The restrictions will ban the transferring of funds or processing through WeChat in the U.S. starting Sunday. It will also bar any company from offering interesting hosting, content delivery networks, internet transit or peering services to WeChat. For TikTok, those same restrictions go into effect on Nov. 12.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.