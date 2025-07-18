Expand / Collapse search
Family Travel
TSA implements dedicated security lines for families at some airports

TSA Spox told Fox News Digital the move 'reflects our commitment to putting families first'

FIRST ON FOX: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Friday its intention to create dedicated security lines for families traveling at some airports across the US. 

The initiative is part of the Department of Homeland Security’s "Families on the Fly" campaign to alleviate difficulties for families traveling in groups, which also includes reducing invasive pat-downs on minors, and eliminating self-identified breast milk screening in TSA PreCheck lanes.

"DHS and TSA are committed to making the airport security experience as smooth as possible for traveling families," Acting Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl told Fox News Digital. 

Travelers wait to go through security in the TSA PreCheck line at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Thursday, July 3, 2025.

Travelers wait to go through security in the TSA PreCheck line at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) in Arlington, Virginia, US, on Thursday, July 3, 2025. The TSA expects more than 18.5 million people to travel by air between July 1 and (Al Drago/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

NEARLY 20-YEAR SHOE-OFF AIRPORT SECURITY POLICY IS ENDED BY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

"The ‘Families on the Fly’ campaign reflects our commitment to putting families first by ensuring their journey through security is as seamless and stress-free as possible while we continue to usher in President Trump’s vision for a new golden age of American travel."

Current participating airports include Orlando International (MCO), Charlotte-Douglas International (CLT), but expansions are expected to John Wayne Orange County Airport and (SNA) and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), according to the TSA.

Sources at TSA tell Fox News Digital that participating airports have been testing for efficiency of the added lane and have seen positive results for traveling families as the agency looks to expand the campaign. 

Split image of TSA, Trump

President Donald Trump and the Transportation Security Administration (Reuters / Reuters)

NOEM EYES MORE TSA CHANGES TO SPEED UP AIRPORT SCREENING

The move comes as the Trump administration’s TSA has updated several security protocols, including the termination of the "shoe-off" policy for standard security lines, eliminating PreCheck fees for Gold Star Families, and reducing PreCheck fees for families of active-duty servicemembers. 

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, who oversees TSA, also hinted that there may be an easing of rules surrounding the size of liquids that travelers can bring on carry-on luggage. 

"The liquids I'm questioning, so that may be the next big announcement, is what size your liquids need to be," Noem said at a DC conference hosted by "The Hill" on Wednesday. 

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem speaks during a news conference where she announced that most airline passengers will no longer have to remove their shoes at security checkpoints on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at Reagan National Airport in Washing (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein / AP Images)

STOLEN PLANE FORCES VANCOUVER AIRPORT TO GROUND ALL FLIGHTS IN DRAMATIC SECURITY STANDOFF

In 2024, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 904 million passengers, averaging roughly 2.4 million passengers per day. TSA also recorded the busiest travel day in the agency’s history this past June, with June 22 seeing 3.1 million passengers screened across the country.

