TSA implements dedicated security lines for families at some airports

FIRST ON FOX: The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Friday its intention to create dedicated security lines for families traveling at some airports across the US.

The initiative is part of the Department of Homeland Security’s "Families on the Fly" campaign to alleviate difficulties for families traveling in groups, which also includes reducing invasive pat-downs on minors, and eliminating self-identified breast milk screening in TSA PreCheck lanes.

"DHS and TSA are committed to making the airport security experience as smooth as possible for traveling families," Acting Deputy TSA Administrator Adam Stahl told Fox News Digital.

"The ‘Families on the Fly’ campaign reflects our commitment to putting families first by ensuring their journey through security is as seamless and stress-free as possible while we continue to usher in President Trump’s vision for a new golden age of American travel."

Current participating airports include Orlando International (MCO), Charlotte-Douglas International (CLT), but expansions are expected to John Wayne Orange County Airport and (SNA) and Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL), according to the TSA.

Sources at TSA tell Fox News Digital that participating airports have been testing for efficiency of the added lane and have seen positive results for traveling families as the agency looks to expand the campaign.

The move comes as the Trump administration’s TSA has updated several security protocols, including the termination of the "shoe-off" policy for standard security lines, eliminating PreCheck fees for Gold Star Families, and reducing PreCheck fees for families of active-duty servicemembers.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem , who oversees TSA, also hinted that there may be an easing of rules surrounding the size of liquids that travelers can bring on carry-on luggage.

"The liquids I'm questioning, so that may be the next big announcement, is what size your liquids need to be," Noem said at a DC conference hosted by "The Hill" on Wednesday.

In 2024, the Transportation Security Administration screened more than 904 million passengers, averaging roughly 2.4 million passengers per day. TSA also recorded the busiest travel day in the agency’s history this past June, with June 22 seeing 3.1 million passengers screened across the country.