Trump administration sues Coca-Cola distributor for alleged sex discrimination over event that excluded men

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) filed a lawsuit against Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, Inc., a producer, seller and distributor of Coca-Cola products, alleging sex discrimination.

The EEOC claims the Coca-Cola distributor excluded male employees from an employer-sponsored event.

The lawsuit was launched by the EEOC's Boston Area Office, the commission noted. The EEOC is responsible for investigating and litigating possible instances of employment discrimination.

The commission alleged in an announcement of the lawsuit that, in September 2024, Coca-Cola Northeast held a two-day employer-sponsored trip and networking event at Connecticut's Mohegan Sun Casino and Resort.

The distributor allegedly "privately invited female employees and then excused the female employees who attended the event from their normal work duties on Sept. 10-11, 2024, and paid them their normal salary or wages without requiring them to use vacation or other paid time off," the EEOC said. The commission accused Coca-Cola Northeast of failing to invite male employees to the event.

"Excluding men from an employer-sponsored event is a Title VII violation that the EEOC will act to remedy through litigation when necessary," Catherine L. Eschbach, acting EEOC general counsel, said in a statement. "The EEOC remains committed to ensuring that all employees — men and women alike — enjoy equal access to all aspects of their employment, including participation in employer-sponsored events, regardless of their sex, race or other protected category."

Peter Bennett, an attorney representing Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, told FOX Business the event did not constitute sex discrimination and that he was confident a jury would agree.

"The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit against Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, Inc. challenging our company’s right to hold a one-day event in September 2024," Bennett said.

"This event fully complied with existing EEOC regulation and its public commentary approving of such events. Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast finds it disappointing that the EEOC did not conduct a full investigation, and we look forward to having our day in open court where the full story told to a jury will vindicate us.

"We remain confident in our values and in our continued focus on fairness, respect and opportunity for everyone. We remain committed to upholding our responsibilities to our employees, customers and the communities in which we live and work."

The EEOC's lawsuit is the first related to workplace diversity that the commission has launched during Trump's second term in office, Axios noted. The EEOC described the lawsuit as part of the Trump administration's broader effort to block diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives it views as discriminatory.

On the "What You Should Know About DEI-Related Discrimination at Work" page of the EEOC website, the commission notes that DEI initiatives can be "unlawful" if an action is motivated in whole or in part by an employee or applicant's race, sex or another protected characteristic.

Coca-Cola told FOX Business that Coca-Cola Beverages Northeast, Inc., is independently owned and operated and referred to the distributor in response to a request for comment.