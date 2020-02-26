Trish Regan: Pete Buttigieg lacks substance, character, judgment

A two-bit mayor from South Bend, Indiana, with a lousy track record - running for President of the United States - caught plagiarizing Barack Obama. That’s how bad the Democrats’ field is.

Pete Buttigieg proving what an empty suit he really is.

I’ve been watching him, looking for something more than a set of pretty blue eyes. But instead, I’ve learned there‘s just nothing.

He’s clearly excellent at memorizing his lines, but anyone who knowingly plagiarizes a former president? Well, that tells you: He lacks substance. He lacks character. He lacks judgment.

And yet, the mainstream media falls for it. This kind of adulation must have been right up his alley, right! The media has been fawning over the former mayor saying he’s just like Obama.

But if you remember, Melania Trump had a similar mishap back in 2016. A small portion of her speech to the Republican National Convention in 2016 was similar to Michelle Obama's speech to the Democratic National Convention in 2008.

And the liberal media went crazy.

She was just married to the man running for president. She wasn’t running. In the case of Mayor Pete, he plagiarizes and what do we hear from the mainstream media? Nothing.

Who is this guy other than a 38-year-old failed mayor who bungled race relations in South Bend? His record on job creation is also startling, especially for minorities. African Americans and Hispanics have an unemployment rate almost twice as high as white residents, and he has a bogus record on crime prevention. Violent crimes surged under his watch.

He’s an empty suit, just like the Democrat Party. The Democratic Party is empty. It traded its values for socialism. And before you blame Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., remember, the Democrats’ identity crisis has been in the works for years. It was Obama, after all, who first had the love affair with Cuba. He went to Cuba and praised the communist leader - even claiming the country has made so much progress.

And the liberal media ate it all up, saying Obama's trip to Cuba was historic.

The Democrats are just like Mayor Pete. They don’t know who they are. They took a few cues from Obama, just as he did, and now what do they show for it? Bernie Sanders.

In life, you need some backbone. You need to stand for something. You need to know your values. You need to not plagiarize. You cannot be an empty suit like Buttigieg and the Democrat Party.

