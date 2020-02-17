Trish Regan: Mainstream media, Hollywood elites encourage harmful rhetoric against Trump voters

On Presidents Day, as the Democrats prep for their showdowns in South Carolina and Nevada, as Mike Bloomberg and Hillary Clinton reportedly consider teaming up, our country is on the brink of a metaphorical civil war that the liberal media and the left are encouraging.

All this while, simultaneously ignoring the warning signs as they happen. Just in time for Super Tuesday, NBC is now announcing the release of its newest movie, “The Hunt,” an alleged satirical-style “thriller” in which elites literally hunt to kill "deplorables."

NBC Universal tried this once before and backtracked on the controversial film’s wide release because it feared it was inappropriate given the level of discourse in the country.

It should have stuck with that.

Instead, it is choosing to release a film about how the elites hunt Trump-supporting "deplorables" for sport.

And, this is all supposed to be funny.

Funny? Right now? When the left thinks anyone who thinks differently is subhuman?

That’s not funny!

And you know what else is neither funny nor cool? The left’s attempt to smear President Trump, as they did this weekend when he and the First Lady took a historic lap in “The Beast” at the Daytona 500.

Just take, for example, The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman tweeting that the president was, “Using the official apparatus of government for what appears to be a political event.”

Meanwhile, the newest celebrity to join the left’s war machine? Pink Floyd’s lead singer, Roger Waters, just recently in an interview called our president a quote, “mass murderer.” He’s also blasted “Trump is a pig” across the screen at his concerts.

In a recent press interview, Waters was quoted as saying, “This is a man who has failed at f-ing everything in his life except becoming the biggest … tyrant and mass murderer and mass destroyer of everything that any of us might love or cherish in the whole [world], only because he has the power.”

Mass murderer? These people are so irresponsible it is beyond comprehension. Who has he killed? That’s preposterous, insulting and despicable. And no one challenges it.

The singer also went on to say, quote, “The United States of America is not a fool’s paradise; it’s a fool’s hell…” because of President Trump, he infers. Waters added that presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is the only one that can beat President Trump.

TRISH REGAN: IT’S TIME THE SWAMP REALLY, TRULY GETS DRAINED

So, since the group’s lead singer loves socialism so much, here’s a question: Why doesn’t Pink Floyd just make tickets free for its concerts? How about donating all your proceeds to Bernie’s campaign? Why not practice what you preach?

Or, is there going to be a loophole in Bernie’s socialist utopia for multi-millionaire artists, performers and musicians? Because I don’t see them lining up to turn all their money over to the government.

This Pink Floyd singer is just falling in line with the typical Hollywood groupthink.

Remember when Alec Baldwin referred to his 11-year-old daughter as a pig? Funny that he considers himself the morality police, all the while playing the president for more ka-ching in his own wallet on "Saturday Night Live."

Alec Baldwin, like the mainstream media, is also now using the Hitler comparison for President Trump, writing on Twitter: “It’s official. The United States government is as lawless as the malignant dictatorships we’ve hated in our foreign policy since WWII."

He goes on to write: “You wonder how Hitler took control of a once-great country. For those of you too young to recall the War or its aftermath, simply watch how this GOP-controlled Senate behaves. Their sniveling fealty and lack of courage. And you begin to get it.”

So how exactly should someone who is Jewish feel about that? Or someone who lost a loved one who fought for our freedom in World War II?

It’s plain wrong for these pompous, rich, Hollywood “know-it-alls” to lecture America on what’s right and what’s wrong. Remember the criticism is being generated from people who have no moral compass of their own.

Meanwhile, if they had anything going on upstairs in their heads, they’d understand the importance of fighting on policy at the voting box rather than with wild untrue accusations that insult world history. All while insulting every American out there who’s just trying to do what’s right and earn an honest living.

Leftists are fighting back against Trump not with policy differentials, but rather with insane rhetoric and temper tantrums. Look no further than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripping up the president’s State of the Union address and accusing him of being on drugs.

I asked President Trump about that night during my recent exclusive interview with him. He told me, “She was mumbling behind me all night long. So you know, they gave me -- I got very nice reviews on the speech, but I said even better because she was mumbling all night long behind me.”

TRISH REGAN: WATCH OUT FOR ANOTHER WITCH HUNT BY THE DEMOCRATS

Bottom line, the Democrats are mad as hell because he did everything they could not.

President Trump is growing the economy, growing our jobs market, creating new value in the stock market. He negotiated USMCA, bringing jobs home. He negotiated a China trade deal, which neither party thought he could do and he also put in place prison reform.

This is the guy they all thought was a disaster.

He is winning. He is winning on every measurable economic metric. And now the left has resorted to encouraging violence to stop it.

And hey, they’re getting what they wanted. An increase in violence. Just days ago a Florida man drove a van into a tent where Trump supporters were registering voters. The lunatic told police he did it because he doesn’t like President Trump.

In New Hampshire, a 15-year-old boy was assaulted by an adult just for wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat. In Tennessee, a former NYPD detective out celebrating his 50th birthday was punched for wearing a red hat someone thought was a Trump hat.

And in Sacramento, a Republican student was assaulted and threatened on campus.

But it’s not just the physical violence, it’s the rhetoric of an anti-Republican, anti-Trump person on a college campus in Arizona who screamed “Slash republicans throats!"

Yet you hear nothing from the mainstream media. It’s like none of this even happened.

So, to get this straight, the left inspires this behavior and ignores it when it happens.

It’s the height of irresponsibility. They should be ashamed. America knows better, and like we always do, we will rise above the left’s painful rhetoric and hateful actions.

We are united in that we want what’s best for our country and our children. So as we celebrate Presidents Day, let's remember the good that's in America. Let's remember what truly unites us. It’s a common belief in a better economic future. A belief in a meritocracy.

We want that.

We crave that.

We need that.

We will prevail as the number one economy in the world thanks to our optimism and leadership from a president that believes in leveling the playing field for every American. We are optimists that look forward to a strong tomorrow. The circus that is the left right now, the violence and hate that they are encouraging, none of that defines who “we” are. We are so much better than that and we always will be.