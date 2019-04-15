Dems’ hypocrisy on illegal migrants glaringly obvious: Trish Regan

President Trump is promising to make his threats of sending illegal immigrants that the United States can no longer house in detention centers to sanctuary cities a reality, arguing that he believes he does have a legal right to do so.

The President’s move comes despite the Left’s insistence that the proposal is illegal. Several Democrats have in effect called the proposal despicable and that Trump is attempting to use people as “pawns.”

That being said, more than 100,000 people attempted to cross our border illegally last month. That number could swell to 150,000 this month. Our government has to release thousands of migrants into border communities in Texas and Arizona — communities that are already stretched by the influx of illegals. Those communities can no longer support or handle the surge of those migrants.

But so many Democratic-led cities and states in the recent past have extolled the virtues of protecting illegal immigrants inside their own communities. If they feel so strongly about this, those same leaders need to put their money where their mouths are. Yet the Left has slammed President Trump for even the suggestion of sending illegal immigrants to sanctuary cities. You cannot have your cake and eat it, too.

It’s somehow okay for Texas to deal with them -- just so long as New York doesn’t?

As for whether this is legal or not -- I have a suggestion: offer migrants the option of moving to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s district. I’m sure those immigrants would rather relocate to a community that says they want them, than a community that says it does not.