Trish Regan: Illegal border crossing is big business for criminal cartels

Porous borders are big business with major growth trajectories for the criminal cartels choosing to exploit them.

The border business is so big that the going rate for one single illegal migrant is $7,000.

$7,000 is what the coyotes charge the migrants for an armed escort across the Texas or Arizona border and into the U.S.

It’s such a big business that coyotes are now reportedly openly advertising on the radio in many Central American countries.

This is not acceptable. No one—at least sitting here at this desk right now—is against immigration. I’m all for it, legally. But how is it right for these human traffickers to be profiting from the total ineptness of our government? How have we created a system that can be so easily exploited?

It’s time to wake up. Keep out the bad people, let in the good ones and at the very least don’t allow criminals to profit from our lack of security.