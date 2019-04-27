Trish Regan: The Obama FBI was weaponized for political purposes

Tonight the checks and balances of our great American republic have failed every one of us. The abuse of institutional government power for political purposes -- one thing our founding fathers tried to prevent (and mostly had for hundreds of years) -- may indeed have transpired in 2016.

This will go down in the history books as the year our government’s intelligence agencies were weaponized for political purposes to spy on innocent American citizens.

It is now our attorney general’s ethical, moral and constitutional obligation to examine the motives for the spying.

The Obama administration's FBI and Justice Department used unverified opposition research obtained outside of our country as ammunition to get a FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to President Trump during the 2016 election. That is a fact. And they never told the FISA court judge that they were relying on opposition research. That, too, is a fact.

James Baker, who was the top lawyer for the FBI at the time and the one in charge of helping them present their evidence to judges in the FISA court admitted it to himself under oath that he never bothered to checked the sourcing of that dossier.

Using flimsy evidence to spy on innocent citizens could very well be a crime. And, if this happened, if some deep-state types deliberately spied on the Trump campaign then, some people might even go to jail. The punishment will have to fit the crime.

Our privacy, our rights as citizens -- these are ideals that we Americans hold very dear.

No government will take that from us, not if the American public has anything to say about it!