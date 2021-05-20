Treasury targets wealthy tax cheats with enforcement plan that could raise $700B

The Biden administration on Thursday unveiled a detailed plan laying out a new "tax compliance agenda" designed to beef up IRS enforcement and crack down on wealthy tax cheats – a proposal that it estimates could generate as much as $700 billion.

In a 22-page report, the Treasury Department said that investing $80 billion in the IRS could shrink the "tax gap" – estimated at $584 billion in 2019 – by about 10% over the next decade. The tax gap, or the difference between taxes legally owed and those collected by the IRS, is expected to surge by $7 trillion over the next decade.

Treasury officials said the tax gap could be higher than their estimate – which they called conservative – because it's difficult to calculate. IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig recently estimated during a hearing on Capitol Hill that about $1 trillion in taxes goes uncollected each year.

The enforcement plan is a central part of President Biden's plan to pay for his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, a sweeping spending proposal that would dramatically expand by the government-funded social safety net. The plan calls for banks and cryptocurrency exchanges to report transactions to the IRS, and would also bolster funding and technology for the agency.

Under the proposed measures, the IRS would add nearly 87,000 new employees

"The IRS will be able to deploy this new information to better target enforcement activities, increasing scrutiny of wealthy evaders and decreasing the likelihood that fully compliant taxpayers will be subject to costly audits," the Treasury said in the proposal.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.