Traders bet Supreme Court won’t back Trump on tariffs, dimming rebate hopes

Stimulus check odds drop to just 5% on prediction market Kalshi

Trump touts tariffs’ role in boosting US economy ahead of key China meeting

‘The Big Money Show’ panel breaks down President Donald Trump’s visits to Malaysia and Japan as he prepares for a high-stakes sit-down with Chinese leaders in South Korea.

Traders on the prediction market Kalshi are showing little confidence that Americans will see new stimulus checks, putting the odds of so-called "tariff rebate" payments at just 5% heading into the end of the year.

That’s down from about 13.4% earlier this month, reflecting fading expectations for any government payouts tied to tariff revenue. The trading volume, or the total dollar amount wagered on this market, sits a little over $451,000.

TRUMP SAYS TARIFF REVENUE TO FUND $2K CHECKS FOR AMERICANS, LOWER NATION’S $38T DEBT

The online prediction market Kalshi displays a contract tracking odds for Trump’s proposed tariff-funded stimulus checks.

Online prediction market Kalshi showing odds on President Donald Trump’s proposed tariff stimulus checks. (Kalshi)

Kalshi lets users bet real money on everything from politics and economic policy to sports and pop culture, transforming public sentiment into tradable market odds.

President Donald Trump has previously said that tariff revenue could be used to fund $2,000 checks for Americans and help reduce the nation’s $38 trillion debt

The bearish outlook on stimulus checks comes alongside other wagers reflecting skepticism toward tariff policy, including bets on Kalshi and Polymarket that the Supreme Court will not uphold Trump's tariff plan.

President Donald Trump holds up a sign showing reciprocal tariffs.

President Donald Trump has previously said his administration will use some of the tariff revenue to pay down the U.S. debt. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via / Getty Images)

On Kalshi, the probability of the court siding with Trump has fallen to 22%, down 23 points after oral arguments signaled skepticism from the justices. Polymarket mirrors that sentiment, with odds also around 23%, down 15 points over the same period.

PREDICTION MARKETS PUT TRUMP TARIFF WIN AT 24% FOLLOWING SUPREME COURT ORAL ARGUMENTS

The sentiment on prediction markets comes as Trump’s trade policies face renewed legal scrutiny, with the Supreme Court weighing on Nov. 5 whether his use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act to impose tariffs is legal.

A demonstrator is seen outside the U.S. Supreme Court during oral arguments on President Donald Trump's trade policy.

The Supreme Court has yet to rule on Trump's tariff policy. (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via / Getty Images)

He has also previously warned that the U.S. would be "virtually defenseless against other countries" and has called the case "life or death for our country."

The Supreme Court has not yet issued its ruling, leaving the future of Trump’s trade agenda and the tariffs at the center of it in limbo.