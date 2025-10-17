Trump considers historic appearance at Supreme Court tariffs hearing

President Donald Trump said he may attend next month’s Supreme Court oral arguments in a key tariffs case that could decide the future of his trade policy.

His attendance would make Trump the first sitting president ever to witness Supreme Court arguments in person.

The White House did not immediately respond for further comment.

"We have a big case coming up in the Supreme Court, and I will tell you, that’s one of the most important cases in the history of our country," Trump said Wednesday from the Oval Office.

"If we don’t win that case, we will be a weakened, troubled, financial mess for many, many years to come," Trump added, "That’s why I think I’m going to go to the Supreme Court to watch."

The Trump administration oversaw consecutive months of record-breaking tariff collections in August and September, with revenues reaching a combined $62.6 billion.

Total duty revenue for fiscal year 2025 climbed to $215.2 billion, according to the "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes" figures released Sept. 30 by the Treasury Department .

Trump has defended his use of tariffs as a way to correct what he describes as years of trade imbalance. Trade has been a cornerstone of his economic agenda.

Earlier this month, during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump said the U.S. was the "the king of being screwed by tariffs."

"I'm not talking about with Canada. I'm talking about with countries all over the world," Trump said Oct. 7, naming China and the 27 member countries of the European Union.

"They took advantage of our country. They're not taking advantage of us anymore," he added.