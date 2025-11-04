Trump says Supreme Court case on trade is 'life or death' for the US

President Donald Trump on Tuesday called the upcoming Supreme Court hearing on his trade policy "life or death" for the United States.

"Tomorrow’s United States Supreme Court case is, literally, LIFE OR DEATH for our Country," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. He said if the nation's highest court rules in his favor, it would reaffirm his administration’s authority to use tariffs as a tool of economic and national defense.

If the justices rule against him, Trump warned, the U.S. would be "virtually defenseless against other Countries."

He also touted what he called a thriving U.S. economy, with the stock market "consistently hitting Record Highs" and the nation "more respected than ever." Trump credited that success to his administration’s tariff policies and trade negotiations, which he said have strengthened America’s economic security.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments Wednesday on whether the president has authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs – and whether those actions violate the Constitution’s separation of powers.

Trump previously said he was considering attending the oral arguments, but said on Sunday evening he did not "want to do anything to deflect the importance" of the Supreme Court case, which could shape the future of his trade agenda. Trump's presence would have marked the first time a sitting president has witnessed Supreme Court proceedings in person.

The cases, Learning Resources Inc. v. Trump and Trump v. V.O.S. Selections Inc., have been consolidated for argument before the Supreme Court. Learning Resources is an educational-toy manufacturer and V.O.S. Selections is a family-owned wine and spirits importer and distributor.

The dispute comes as tariffs continue to generate significant revenue for the federal government.

Meanwhile, total duty revenue reached $215.2 billion in the fiscal year, according to the Treasury Department ’s "Customs and Certain Excise Taxes" report released on Sept. 30.

Since Trump announced his Liberation Day tariffs, revenues have soared from $23.9 billion in May, to $28 billion in June and $29 billion in July.

Earlier in the week, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he was "optimistic" about the case before the nation's highest court.