Elon Musk
Published

Tim Walz's AG appears to celebrate Brazil X ban, leading Musk to say Dems want to ‘destroy’ First Amendment

Keith Ellison posted a message thanking Brazil following the ban

Heritage Foundation Tech Policy Center Director Kara Frederick on free speech being in jeopardy around the world, Brazil banning 'X,' and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg vowing to curb election donations.

The attorney general serving alongside Gov. Tim Walz in Minnesota wrote a thank-you message to Brazil on X just days after the South American country started blocking the social media platform, drawing a sharp rebuke from Elon Musk. 

Keith Ellison’s "obrigado Brasil!" statement – which was posted in Portuguese on Monday – is also generating widespread criticism from conservatives on X. 

"The Democratic Party – same one that used to defend the First Amendment – now wants to destroy the First Amendment," Musk wrote in a message sharing Ellison’s post. 

Brazil began banning access to X on Saturday after the company missed a deadline to appoint a legal representative to Brazil – and anyone found trying to get around the blockage by using VPNs could face daily fines of nearly $9,000, according to The Associated Press. 

ELON MUSK SAYS BRAZILIAN JUDGE SHOULD GO TO PRISON IN LATEST ATTACK AFTER X BAN UPHELD IN COUNTRY 

Elon Musk and Keith Ellison

Elon Musk, left, and Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison.  (Marc Piasecki/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images / Getty Images)

"Elon Musk showed his total disrespect for Brazilian sovereignty and, in particular, for the judiciary, setting himself up as a true supranational entity and immune to the laws of each country," the news agency quoted Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes as saying Friday in his ruling. 

Moraes reportedly added in his ruling that Brazilian law mandates internet service companies to have representatives in the country so they can be alerted when there are local court decisions that require their action, such as the removal of illicit content or election misinformation. 

TRUMP IMPERSONATES ELON MUSK TALKING ABOUT ROCKETS 

Alexandre de Moraes

Alexandre de Moraes, a justice of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court, is pictured during a session at the Supreme Court building in Brasilia, Brazil, on Aug. 15, 2024. (Ton Molina/Bloomberg via Getty Images / Getty Images)

X has not had a representative in Brazil since early August, the AP reported. 

The social media platform said in a statement that the judge shut down X "simply because we would not comply with his illegal orders to censor his political opponents." 

"When we attempted to defend ourselves in court, Judge de Moraes threatened our Brazilian legal representative with imprisonment. Even after she resigned, he froze all of her bank accounts," the company said. "Unlike other social media and technology platforms, we will not comply in secret with illegal orders. 

Keith Ellison and Tim Walz

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, left, and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz await the arrival of Vice President Kamala Harris at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on March 14. (Stephen Maturen/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images)

"To our users in Brazil and around the world, X remains committed to protecting your freedom of speech," the company added. 