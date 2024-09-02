Expand / Collapse search
Elon Musk
Elon Musk says Brazilian judge should go to prison in latest attack after X ban upheld in country

The ban was imposed over the weekend after Musk didn’t name a legal representative before a deadline in a case going back months

Elon Musk didn’t mince words on Monday, writing on his X platform that Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes should be arrested. 

"De Moraes deserves prison for his crimes," the tech billionaire wrote on X on Sept. 2 after the country’s high court upheld a ban on the social media platform. 

The temporary ban was imposed over the weekend after Musk didn’t name a legal representative before a deadline in a case going back months in which the country demanded some accounts be suspended that had been implicated in probes of so-called digital militias accused of spreading misinformation and hate.

JOURNALISTS SOUNDS ALARM ON BRAZILIAN JUDGE'S DECISION TO BAN ELON MUSK'S ‘X’: ‘SIMILAR TO COMMUNIST CUBA’

A split of Musk and the Brazilian justice

Following De Moraes’ Friday decision, a court panel voted unanimously to uphold the ruling on Monday. 

Musk has attacked De Moraes multiple times from his X account, saying that "he should be impeached for violating his oath of office" and it’s "only a matter of time before this criminal is behind bars," and calling him a "dictator." 

He previously wrote: "X is the most used news source in Brazil. It is what the people want. Now, the tyrant de Voldemort is crushing the people’s right to free speech." 

The court has also frozen satellite internet provider Starlink's financial accounts in Brazil, which is 40% owned by Musk.

X CLOSES BRAZILIAN OFFICE AFTER JUDGE THREATENS ARRESTS OVER CENSORSHIP ORDERS

In the decision, Moraes ordered the full and immediate suspension of X in the country until all related court orders on X were complied with, including the payment of fines amounting 18.5 million reais ($3.28 million) and the nomination of a legal representative in Brazil.

X has alleged that de Moraes is calling for the platform to name a legal representative in the country so authorities there will have someone to arrest. 

Musk's X account not loading

Tens of millions of people who use X in Brazil are now struggling to find another social platform to reconnect with the world.

Fox News' Stepheny Price, Reuters and the Associated Press contributed to this report. 