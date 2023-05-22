Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Politics

TikTok sues Montana for outright ban of the app in-state

TikTok claims Montana's ban violates First Amendment

close
Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., congratulates Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte for becoming the first state to ban TikTok and weighs in on Ron DeSantis presidential aspirations on Cavuto: Coast to Coast. video

Montana banned TikTok because its a CCP propaganda machine: Sen. Cynthia Lummis

Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., congratulates Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte for becoming the first state to ban TikTok and weighs in on Ron DeSantis presidential aspirations on Cavuto: Coast to Coast.

TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana to fight the state's ban against the social media app, claiming prohibiting its use violates the First Amendment.

"We are challenging Montana’s unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana," TikTok said in the court filing.

Other states have banned the app on government phones and tablets. Montana became the first to ban its use in the entire state. 

This is a developing story and will be updated. Reuters contributed to this report.