TikTok sues Montana for outright ban of the app in-state

TikTok has filed a lawsuit against the state of Montana to fight the state's ban against the social media app, claiming prohibiting its use violates the First Amendment.

"We are challenging Montana’s unconstitutional TikTok ban to protect our business and the hundreds of thousands of TikTok users in Montana," TikTok said in the court filing.

Other states have banned the app on government phones and tablets. Montana became the first to ban its use in the entire state.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Reuters contributed to this report.