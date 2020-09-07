Expand / Collapse search
Terrorism

Three days after search began for possible Beirut survivors, it's called off

Probable life sensor error gave false hope of survivors: report

Former National Security Adviser to Vice President Cheney John Hannah provides insight into how the international community has reacted to Tuesday’s explosion in Beirut, Lebanon.video

Beirut explosion site was ‘disaster’ waiting to happen: Former national security adviser

BEIRUT — The search for a possible survivor of the Beirut port explosion was ended Sunday after more than three days of combing through the rubble of a collapsed building by a Chilean rescue team.

BEIRUT TO OBSERVE MOMENT OF SILENCE AS SEARCH CONTINUES FOR POSSIBLE SURVIVOR 1 MONTH AFTER BLAST

A sniffer dog first alerted members of the 14-person team that someone might be under the rubble of the building and a life sensor and thermal camera indicated breathing, which led to the search.

A day before it was called off, hope had all but faded that someone would be found alive a month after the blast. Based on the life sensor, rescuers expected that there could be one or two dead bodies under the rubble, as several people still remain unaccounted for after the deadly explosion on Aug. 4.

A wounded man is evacuated from a ship following of an explosion at the port of the Lebanese capital Beirut, on August 4, 2020. - Rescuers searched for survivors in Beirut after a cataclysmic explosion at the port sowed devastation across entire neig

“They exhausted all options, they looked everywhere, they emptied the entire building, they looked in the shop, they looked behind the building,” said Melissa Fathallah, the founder of Baytna Baytak, a grass-roots Lebanese aid group, which has been assisting the Chilean team leading the search with logistics and equipment.

“There’s some sort of water running underneath and the machine is so sensitive that it actually picked up on the recycling of the water and it seemed to them that it was someone breathing,” Ms. Fathallah said.

The search, which began Thursday morning, transfixed a nation desperate for a glimmer of optimism after the explosion, which killed at least 190 people, injured thousands and displaced many more from devastated neighborhoods.

The explosion was caused by a fire that ignited some 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate that had been abandoned in a warehouse nearly seven years ago. On Thursday, the Lebanese army said it found another four tons of ammonium nitrate near Beirut’s port, which abuts the capital’s business district.

