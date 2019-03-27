Theresa May will quit post Brexit

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May has told Conservative Party lawmakers that she will quit once the country has left the European Union — but she didn't set a date. Conservative lawmaker James Cartlidge told reporters as he left the 1922 Committee of Conservative lawmakers that May told the gathering "she would not remain in post for the next phase of the negotiations."

Those who will, will deal with Britain's future relationship with the EU. Britain was due to leave the EU on March 29 but May has got a short delay after her divorce deal with the EU was rejected overwhelmingly by lawmakers on two occasions.

May, who is an ally of President Trump, had his support in recent weeks as he promised an expanded trade relationship with the country amid the Brexit chaos.

"You know all of the situation with respect to Brexit and the complexity and the problems, but we have a very good trading relationship with the U.K. and that's just been strengthened further," Trump said from the Rose Garden last month. "So with the U.K., we’re continuing our trade, and we are going to actually be increasing it very substantially as time goes by" he said.