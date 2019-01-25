The shutdown is temporarily over. When will federal workers get paid?

President Trump and Congress reached a temporary solution on Friday to fund the government for the next three weeks, ending a 35-day shutdown that cost hundreds of thousands of federal workers two paychecks.

Furloughed and the so-called essential employees are guaranteed back pay now that the government is up and running again, thanks to a bill signed by Trump.

It will take at least two to three days for the government to process payroll, according to an official for the American Federation of Government Employees union, so it’s unclear when exactly workers would receive that money.

However, a source told FOX Business that employees are hoping to get paid by midweek next week. Prior to Trump's announcement on Friday, FBI Director Chris Wray addressed employees about this "mess" about who are not being paid, saying, "It takes a lot to get me angry, but I’m about as angry as I’ve been in a long, long time" according to a video message.

A spokesperson for the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) told FOX Business earlier in the week that retroactive pay for furloughed and excepted workers will be processed and paid "as quickly as possible" after the funding lapse ends.

Missed paychecks could be issued separately or in conjunction with the other paycheck for that particular pay period, according to the spokesperson. Workers' next pay cycle will not take place until Feb. 8, so it’s likely they will be paid before that.

OPM did not respond to a request for additional comment.