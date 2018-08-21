The left is edging away from Brennan: Varney

John Brennan was in charge of Obama’s CIA.

Since leaving the job, he has become the most outspoken opponent of President Trump. He called the president’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin “nothing short of treasonous.” Them's fighting words. The man in charge of the CIA, during the rise of ISIS, during the slaughter of Christians, during the deal making with the terror state of Iran, now calls our president “treasonous.” If that’s not Trump Derangement Syndrome, what is!?

The story continues: President Trump revoked Brennan’s security clearance. Brennan threatened to sue. Trump said “bring it on.”

Yet again, Mr. Trump holds the strong hand. If Brennan does sue, he’s opening the door to what lawyers call “the discovery process.” That means they could ask all kinds of questions about Brennan’s performance in office, and, most importantly, what he’d been up to when Russia was interfering with the presidential election. Did he leak intelligence material to undermine newly-elected Trump? What was his role in getting the Mueller investigation started? A lot of people would like to hear Mr. Brennan’s answers, especially since he would be under oath.

As President Trump says, if Brennan sues, “it will then be very easy to get all of his records, texts, emails and documents ... To show how he was involved with the Mueller rigged witch hunt.”

No wonder the left is edging away from Mr. Brennan. They understand the dangers of opening Pandora’s box. Who knows what’s inside the deep state conspiracy to protect Hillary and undermine President Trump. The “discovery process” applied to Mr. Brennan would open boxes the left doesn't want opened!