Trump puts America’s interests first: Varney

Monday, I came back from a three-day weekend. I had deliberately stayed away from the news. I wanted a getaway.

I came home Monday night, opened up my newsfeeds. I didn't like what I saw. The headlines were all about Omarosa, the N-word and White House tapes. That’s not what I want to be reading about, and I suspect many people in America feel the same way.

Seems to me the media is playing up these tawdry stories, and President Trump is giving them plenty of ammunition. Works both ways. But it’s a turnoff. You don't want to be watching the news these days with the kids. You don't want to be discussing Stormy Daniels or Omarosa around the dinner table.

We are presented, constantly, with harsh language, wild charges from disgruntled employees and a president who can't resist a counter-punching Twitter storm. You walk away. That is not good. We need an informed public. When the news is a turnoff, the public is not informed. We all lose.

On this program, we don't spend much time scraping the bottom of the gossip barrel. We want to grow our audience, and we do it by reporting on the issues that directly affect your life. We think 4% growth is big news. So is the trade fight, the market's astonishing rally, the comeback for manufacturing, record low unemployment and yes, the explosion of debt. North Korea, China, Iran, Turkey: the president puts America's interests first and that’s news. And that’s what we cover, and that’s why we are attracting a record number of viewers to this program.

Thank you. Thank you very much. We appreciate your discriminating taste.