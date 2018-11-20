The correspondents dinner is no longer a laughing matter: Kennedy

Well, Michelle Wolf wrecked everything! The “comic” who kamikazed this year’s White House Correspondents Association dinner with a series of one sided “jokes” has officially served as the nail in the comedy coffin.

We can no longer have anything funny or nice, and thus the event will now be turned over to historian Ron Chernow. Yay! This should be fun!! The guy who writes historical biographies so voluminous their publication causes spontaneous deforestation will be offering a chin-stroking lecture where there was once farce. My god, how boring!

Wolf used her serrated tongue to shock the room and raise her profile just in time to promote her now failed Netflix series, and because she had to stink up the joint with selfish attacks, now the once sought after dinner will become the college frosh lecture you wish you could sleep through. By standing up to the President and jabbing him with her taped-up hamfists, she’s not delivering a knock out; she’s giving the president EXACTLY what he wants.

The Correspondents Dinner will not survive the modern era of self importance. Nobody wants to sit through an evening pretending to be scintillated by a guy who thinks he’s better, and smarter, than everyone in the room.

If the President would play ball, show up and counter punch the press in the way they all need and long for the night would be supremely satisfying and might be just enough for a simple restart. Instead, he’ll continue to badmouth the flaccid festivities and everyone will look around in their great outfits wondering if it’s worth the fuss.

Michelle Wolf May call the WHCA cowards, but she’s just deflecting blame from her artless deflation of a once great and unifying event.