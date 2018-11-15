Kennedy: Deutsch's rants just power the base

The ascendancy of Donald Trump baffles democrats, republicans, historians, journalists, gum flappers, rabble rousers and score keepers; but none seem more puzzled and flapped than ad man and MSNBC curmudgeon Donnie Deutsch.

It's always cloudy in Deutschland where the other Don can't get over his seething jealousy at Trump's political success. Deutsch has always said the darnedest things about the President, employing a special brand of vitriolic hyperbole in describing 45 as an ugly, racist sociopath. When dickstick Donnie isn't dreaming of new epithets, he's crafting delusions in the sad taint of his mental mold as though they are actively happening in the present.

He thinks it's 2020 and President Trump has been shut out of a 2nd term but won't concede, and won't leave. The thought is so vile and it feels so real!

Get this man a hug and some behavioral therapy, because he has been traumatized by jealous orks cooked up in his own nervous imagination! Donnie, it's not 2020 yet buddy. The President has not barricaded himself behind the resolute desk with a bagful of filet-o-fishes as his trusty shield! In Deutsch's condescending rant he's acting as though this worst-case-scenario will be executed with utter certainty, therefore this sick fallacy must be stopped before it can materialize!

Doesn't Donnie Deutsch realize he is playing into the President's hands and beefing up the base with these emotional, half baked terrors? If you want to beat the President, don't give into self pity like Hillary or nutty anger like Mr Double D. Any candidate is beatable, but the President's most vocal critics have yet to realize their hysterical jujitsu is being used against them. No matter how mad he gets or how right he feels, Donnie Deutsch will never be president.