Kennedy: Amazon's split decision creates a splitting headache

If cronyism makes you wildly nauseous, get ready to barf on your barcalounger because Amazon just made a pair of unholy alliances in the seats of financial and political power.

Jeff Bezos and his band of shipping gypsies will be setting up new headquarters in New York City and just outside DC, and before you fall all over yourself squirting tears of gratitude just know the trinket behemoth has now intermingled his massive enterprise with some big government blowhards.

Cities across the country from Texas to Tennessee have been offering billions in subsidies to lure a rich company with a market cap of 800 billion dollars in a corporate welfare cash grab that, in New York, will cost tax payers $60,000 per new job thanks to tax credits and shady grants.

Sure, Amazon will hire a bunch of new people and pepper them with pecks of perks, but do they really need over a billion dollars in refundable tax credits from this bastion of statist-driven inequality?

Upstate New York is still trying to dig themselves out of a decade long downturn that was only made worse after being smothered in then Senator Hillary's turd scented promises. Don't you think they would have appreciated a gleaming Amazon HQ in blighty Buffalo?

Of course it's wrong for city and state governments to throw free money at gold dusted corporations, and it's one of the few times where I agree with that Socialist dullard Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

This whole enterprise is fishier than a carp farm and further enriching a loaded company by punishing middle income earners through higher taxes is wrong on every level.

Do I blame Amazon? Not necessarily, these are the rules of the restricted marketplace dictated by greedy politicians who only want to win sausage swinging contests to beef up brochures. Do you blame a stripper for dancing nekkid, or the trout mouthed perverts throwing money at her to wriggle her bits in their faces?

Amazon's g-string is already full, and those dirty 1's are coming from *your* piggy bank and you didn't even get to oggle the goodies.