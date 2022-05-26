Expand / Collapse search
Texas Rep. on Uvalde school shooting: ‘We are tired of the inaction’

During an interview on "Cavuto Coast to Coast" Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, weighed in on the aftermath of the Uvalde school shooting, saying that he is "tired of the inaction" and that the U.S. is facing a mental health problem.

REP. TONY GONZALES: You know, I grew up near Uvalde, Uvalde is home to me. It's not a dot on the map somewhere, and I'm focused on our community getting whole again. I welcome anyone that wants to visit, anyone that wants to help us. As we power through this, and I'll say everyone is kind of still in a state of shock, but as this shock starts to wear off, you're going to see anger. You're going to see many people upset with what is happening. And I'll tell you, we are tired of the inaction. We are tired of politicians coming up here and blaming each other for things that never get solved.

The aftermath of school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

The aftermath of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Newsroom)

I'll give you some examples that aren't getting talked about. The mental health problem in this country, the mental health problem in Uvalde. You know, in the state of Texas, there are 1,000 mental health beds for a population of 30 million. That is a problem. We need to focus more on that. You know, I think this is something that can bring the two parties together. At the end of the day, though, we are mothers, we're fathers, we're daughters, we're sons. And we need to come together. Congress needs to lead again, not just have one party, shove it down our throats, come together and go. What are all of the above solutions? But I think mental health is a big, big key to it.

