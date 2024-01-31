Texas official blasts Biden admin for LNG export pause, warns millions of jobs at risk: 'war on energy'

A Texas elected official is urging Biden’s Department of Energy to reconsider the administration’s pause on the approval of pending and future applications to export American liquefied natural gas, warning that millions of jobs are on the line.

Commissioner Dawn Buckingham of the Texas General Land Office sent the DOE a letter Wednesday after the Biden administration announced it is delaying consideration of new natural gas export terminals in the U.S.

Buckingham accused the Biden administration of retaliating against the Lone Star State after it defied an order to remove razor wire fence that was implemented to secure its southern border.

Buckingham warned that millions of high-paying jobs are at stake, including those in rural areas of Texas. She also argued that the delay would embolden U.S. adversaries like Russia and Iran as allies in Europe, Asia, and the Middle East would be cut off from "Texas-led energy security."

"In light of these facts, it’s unconscionable that our own federal government would take such drastic steps with the goal of shutting down this thriving industry," Buckingham said.

The commissioner added in a statement to FOX Business that "Biden’s ban on liquid natural gas will do nothing more than put our economy, job availability, and national security at risk."

"If Biden truly cared for the American people, he would stop the nonsensical war on energy and secure the border. As the steward of 13 million acres of state land, I will always defend Texas’ right to energy independence and stand up for the hardworking families and countless Texas schoolchildren this reckless policy decision will harm."

Buckingham’s warning echoes industry groups and Republicans who have condemned the pause as a "win for Russia." Environmentalists, meanwhile, have cheered the decision as a path forward for tackling climate change.

FOX Business has reached out to the Department of Energy for a response and will update this story accordingly.

LNG, or "liquefied natural gas," occurs when gas is cooled to about –260° F, changing it into a liquid that can be stored and shipped safely aboard specially designed vessels to destinations around the globe. Upon arrival, the gas is reheated to return it to a gaseous state and transported by pipeline to distribution companies, industrial consumers and power plants.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the pause will have no immediate effect on U.S. gas supplies to Europe or Asia.

Seven LNG terminals are currently operating in the U.S., mostly in Louisiana and Texas, with up to five more expected to come online in the next few years. Biden's action would not affect those projects, but could delay a dozen or more LNG projects that are pending or in various stages of planning. If necessary, the Energy Department can allow exceptions for national security needs.

It’s not clear how long the pause will last, but officials are expected to study how proposed LNG projects will affect the environment, the economy and national security, a process expected to last months.

A public comment period after that will likely delay any decisions on pending LNG projects until after the November election.

The Texas General Land Office oversees millions of acres of state land on which oil and gas are developed, and contributes funds raised from energy leases to the state's educational funds.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.