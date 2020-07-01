Texas bar owners suing governor hold 'bar lives matter' protest

Texas bar owners who are suing Gov. Greg Abbott for closing down bars last week have held two protests, complete with "bar lives matter" signage.

Continue Reading Below

More than 30 bar owners filed suit Monday alleging Abbott's Friday order arbitrarily picks winners and losers, the Austin American- Statesman reported.

GYM CEO SUING ARIZONA OVER CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN: WE MAY NOT SURVIVE ANOTHER MONTH CLOSED

Bar owners gathered to protest the coronavirus closures at the Texas Capitol on Tuesday.

Tee Allen Parker, owner of Machine Shed Bar & Grill, is lead plaintiff in the suit.

SEE PHOTOS:

Image 1 of 2

“I don't think it’s right that [Abbott is] violating our constitutional rights,” Allen Parker told the Texas Tribune. “The reason I'm speaking up is I don't like that he can't be consistent. You lead by example. Everything he’s said he’s walked back. And I’m disappointed in him because I was a big fan of his.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

“He wanted the spotlight, so he made the decision to open up first so he could get national news," Allen Parker continued. "But what I know is he’s closed my business and he’s violated my constitutional right."

Abbott also closed down rafting and tubing and reduced capacity at dine-in restaurants with the order.

Texas added 6,975 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE