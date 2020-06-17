Expand / Collapse search
Who is Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus?

WHO director-general oversees the international fight against COVID-19

By FOXBusiness
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is three years into his five-year term as director-general of the World Health Organization, a role that has rocketed him to an unexpected spotlight ⁠— and scrutiny ⁠— in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Tedros is from Ethiopia and he has held several high-ranking positions in its government before taking over the WHO. He served as Ethiopia's Minister of Health from 2005 to 2012 and Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2012 to 2016.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO), addresses the media during a press conference at the World Health Organization (WHO) headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 on the situation rega

Tedros earned his doctorate in Community Health from the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom.

Now he's overseeing the organization charged with helping countries coordinate to learn more about the deadly coronavirus. Tedros has faced criticism for being too soft on China, which has been accused of being too slow to warn the world about the initial spread of COVID-19 in its industrial city Wuhan.

President Trump may be Tedros' biggest critic.

"You ... strongly praised China's strict domestic travel restrictions but were inexplicably against my closing of the United States border," Trump wrote in a letter to Tedros in May. "Your political gamesmanship on this issue was deadly, as other governments, relying on your comments, delayed life-saving restrictions on travel to and from China."

Trump had said he was halting U.S. funding to the WHO in April after accusing it of failing its "basic duty."

