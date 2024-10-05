Tech venture capitalist to donate to Harris after supporting Trump

Billionaire venture capitalist investor Ben Horowitz has announced a change of heart and will make a "significant donation" to groups supporting Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

The about-face, first reported by Axios, comes after Horowitz and his business partner Marc Andreessen made headlines in July with major donations to former President Donald Trump's campaign. President Biden was the presumptive Democratic nominee at the time.

Horowitz, co-founder of the VC firm Andreessen Horowitz, confirmed his plans to financially support Harris by publishing an email sent internally to his firm. "I sent an internal email that Axios got a hold of it. Here it is. This is what it is, there is nothing else no matter how it gets characterized," Horowitz posted on X.

TRUMP SECURES DONATIONS FROM TWO SILICON VALLEY VENTURE CAPITAL BILLIONAIRES

In an email titled "Political Update," Horowitz writes that he and his wife Felicia have known Harris for more than a decade, and she's been "a great friend to both of us over that time."

"She’s also been a friend to the firm in our early days, helping with several events at my house when we built the original Cultural Leadership Fund network," he wrote. "As a result of our friendship, Felicia and I will be making a significant donation to entities who support the Harris Walz campaign."

SILICON VALLEY ENTREPRENEUR EXPLAINS WHY BUSINESS LEADERS ARE HAVING ‘WAIT A SECOND’ REALIZATION WITH HARRIS

Horowitz did write with some trepidation regarding Harris' position on tech startups, noting that the Biden-Harris administration "has been exceptionally destructive on tech policy across the industry, but especially as it relates to Crypto/Blockchian and AI."

"Although I have had several conversations with Vice President Harris and her team on their likely tech policies and am encouraged by my belief in her, they have not yet stated what their tech policy will be, so the firm will not be updating its position in that regard," he writes.

TRUMP SAYS HARRIS' ECONOMIC PLANS WOULD PUT US IN ‘1929-STYLE DEPRESSION’

Horowitz indicated he remains "very hopeful" that a potential Harris administration will be friendlier toward his "Little Tech Agenda."

Last year, Andreessen Horowitz announced its intent to make political donations to candidates that support "an optimistic technology-enabled future " while opposing candidates who "want to choke off important technologies."

In a blog post authored by Horowitz in December, he explained that the firm believes "America's best days are ahead if we retain our global technology leadership" but that could be undermined by "misguided regulatory policy."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Fox Business' Eric Revell contributed to this report.