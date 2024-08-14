Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Economy
Published

Silicon Valley entrepreneur explains why business leaders are having 'wait a second' realization with Harris

Jon Lonsdale discusses growing support for Donald Trump

close
8VC managing partner Joe Lonsdale reacts to billionaire Mark Cuban arguing that Silicon Valley backing Trump is ‘insane’ on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ video

Far-left radical stream in our society will ‘break everything’: Joe Lonsdale

8VC managing partner Joe Lonsdale reacts to billionaire Mark Cuban arguing that Silicon Valley backing Trump is ‘insane’ on ‘Mornings with Maria.’

Investor and entrepreneur Joe Lonsdale reacted to Mark Cuban calling out Silicon Valley over its growing support of former President Donald Trump, arguing that Kamala Harris' policies will "break everything." 

"What you're seeing is you've gone from almost none of Silicon Valley supporting Trump in 2016, a little bit more in 2020, and now I'd say probably half of the leaders I know who are builders in business are realizing, wait a second, there's this kind of crazy, dangerous, far-left radical stream in our society. It's going to break everything," 8VC managing partner Joe Lonsdale said during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria." 

"It's going to stop us from being builders, and we need to support the side that's going to let our civilization thrive," he added. 

KEVIN O'LEARY VOICES CONCERNS OVER HARRIS HANDLING RECESSION, WARNS SHE COULD ‘DECIMATE’ U.S.

lonsdale kamala harris

8VC managing partner Joe Lonsdale reacts to billionaire Mark Cuban arguing that Silicon Valley backing Trump is ‘insane’ on ‘Mornings with Maria.’ (Fox News / Fox News)

During a recent interview on "The Daily Show," Cuban claimed support of Trump in Silicon Valley is "more like a takeover thing." 

"But watching what's happened in Silicon Valley is insane, right? Right. It's not so much a support thing. It's more like a takeover thing, trying to put themselves in a position to have as much control as possible. They want Trump to be the CEO of the United States of America, and they want to be the board of directors that makes him listen to them," he said. 

close
‘Fox News Saturday Night’ host Jimmy Failla slams billionaire investor Mark Cuban after saying he will vote for President Biden over former President Trump in November. video

Mark Cuban is ‘indifferent’ to what Biden represents to everyday Americans, Failla says: ‘Shame’ on him

‘Fox News Saturday Night’ host Jimmy Failla slams billionaire investor Mark Cuban after saying he will vote for President Biden over former President Trump in November.

When Bartiromo asked Lonsdale whether Kamala Harris' largely unknown policy agenda could be what's pushing Silicon Valley towards Trump, the tech titan, whose venture capital firm manages several billion dollars in capital, quickly pushed back.

"I've been watching her for 20 years. And I think we've seen that she does not know how to ever push back on the far left. She raised her hand with Bernie Sanders to get rid of health insurance. She said she'd end the filibuster to get the Green New Deal passed. I mean, we could all say we don't know what she's going to do," he argued. 

LARRY KUDLOW: NOBODY BELIEVES BIDEN IS SOLVING THE BORDER CATASTROPHE

mark cuban

 Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, talks to reporters before the game against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center on November 01, 2023 in Dallas, Texas.  (Tim Heitman/Getty Images / Getty Images)

Lonsdale also doubled down on the claim that Harris has proven to be inadequate for office, laying out a few "clear" policies that she has been "on the wrong side of for 20 years."

"She has a weaker foreign policy. People around her who are writing op-eds with Iranian spies, who are not pushing back on Latin American socialists… she's not going to ever push back on the bureaucracies or the corrupt NGOs that ruined California that parties are giving money to in D.C.," he concluded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP