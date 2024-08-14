Silicon Valley entrepreneur explains why business leaders are having 'wait a second' realization with Harris

Investor and entrepreneur Joe Lonsdale reacted to Mark Cuban calling out Silicon Valley over its growing support of former President Donald Trump, arguing that Kamala Harris' policies will "break everything."

"What you're seeing is you've gone from almost none of Silicon Valley supporting Trump in 2016, a little bit more in 2020, and now I'd say probably half of the leaders I know who are builders in business are realizing, wait a second, there's this kind of crazy, dangerous, far-left radical stream in our society. It's going to break everything," 8VC managing partner Joe Lonsdale said during an appearance on "Mornings with Maria."

"It's going to stop us from being builders, and we need to support the side that's going to let our civilization thrive," he added.

KEVIN O'LEARY VOICES CONCERNS OVER HARRIS HANDLING RECESSION, WARNS SHE COULD ‘DECIMATE’ U.S.

During a recent interview on "The Daily Show," Cuban claimed support of Trump in Silicon Valley is "more like a takeover thing."

"But watching what's happened in Silicon Valley is insane, right? Right. It's not so much a support thing. It's more like a takeover thing, trying to put themselves in a position to have as much control as possible. They want Trump to be the CEO of the United States of America, and they want to be the board of directors that makes him listen to them," he said.

When Bartiromo asked Lonsdale whether Kamala Harris' largely unknown policy agenda could be what's pushing Silicon Valley towards Trump, the tech titan, whose venture capital firm manages several billion dollars in capital, quickly pushed back.

"I've been watching her for 20 years. And I think we've seen that she does not know how to ever push back on the far left. She raised her hand with Bernie Sanders to get rid of health insurance. She said she'd end the filibuster to get the Green New Deal passed. I mean, we could all say we don't know what she's going to do," he argued.

LARRY KUDLOW: NOBODY BELIEVES BIDEN IS SOLVING THE BORDER CATASTROPHE

Lonsdale also doubled down on the claim that Harris has proven to be inadequate for office, laying out a few "clear" policies that she has been "on the wrong side of for 20 years."

"She has a weaker foreign policy. People around her who are writing op-eds with Iranian spies, who are not pushing back on Latin American socialists… she's not going to ever push back on the bureaucracies or the corrupt NGOs that ruined California that parties are giving money to in D.C.," he concluded.