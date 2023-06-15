Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Education

Supreme Court rules against Biden student loan debt handout

Biden administration's student loan debt plan was estimated to cost taxpayers $400 billion

close
Kansas Attorney general Derek Schmidt discusses how Republicans are suing Biden over student debt handout on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’ video

Republican states sue over student debt handout

Kansas Attorney general Derek Schmidt discusses how Republicans are suing Biden over student debt handout on ‘Fox Business Tonight.’

The Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Biden administration cannot go forward with their student loan debt handout program.

In a 6-3 decision, the court held that federal law does not allow the Secretary of Education to cancel more than $430 billion in student loan debt.  

The initiative, which had been on hold pending litigation, involved the federal government providing up to $10,000 in debt relief – and up to $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients – for people who make less than $125,000 a year. The program was expected to cost the government more than $400,000.

Biden made the unprecedented push for debt cancelation in August 2022, and his administration accepted some 16 million applications before Republicans objected and the program was put on hold.

BIDEN STUDENT LOAN ‘REDISTRIBUTION’ COULD BENEFIT FELONS, GOP OFFICIALS CLAIM IN LETTER DEMANDING DETAILS

Biden addressing firefighters union

Biden's DOE is planning 'workarounds' if Supreme Court rules against student loan forgiveness. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci / AP Newsroom)

Republicans argued Biden lacked the authority to unilaterally forgive student loans. Estimates from the Congressional Budget Office said Biden's plan would cost taxpayers roughly $400 billion. Republicans were outraged at the total, arguing the forgiveness would be unfair to those who either paid their way through college, repaid their loans, or never attended college in the first place.

READ THE SUPREME COURT'S DECISION BELOW. APP USERS: CLICK HERE

Biden's Education Department had already been exploring potential workarounds to offer handouts via other means in anticipation of a ruling against the administration.

BIDEN VETOES CANCELING HIS $400 BILLION STUDENT LOAN HANDOUT, VOWS HE'S ‘NOT GOING TO BACK DOWN'

President Joe Biden

President Joe Biden faced opposition to his student loan forgiveness program. ((Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) / Getty Images)

Republicans unveiled their own plan to address student loans and high college costs in June, introducing a series of five bills. The plan from Senate Republicans supports programs aimed at making sure students understand the real cost of college and also shuts off loans for programs that do not result in salaries that are high enough to justify those loans.

Studen loan

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) speaks at a press conference on student loans at the U.S. Capitol on June 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Senator spoke on legislation that would curb the increasing cost of higher education and would attempt to lowe (Getty Images)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"This would prevent some of the worst examples of students being exploited for profit. It would force schools to bring down cost and to compete for students. What an idea," Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said of the bill. "It would also protect students from getting buried in debt they can never, ever pay."