Shannon Bream currently serves as anchor of FOX News Sunday. She joined the network in 2007 as a Washington D.C- based correspondent covering the Supreme Court.

In addition to her role as anchor, Bream is a Chief Legal Correspondent for the network and host of Livin’ the Bream, a podcast on FOX News Radio (FNR) where she shares inspirational stories, personal anecdotes and an insider's perspective on actions and rulings from the high court. She is also a founding author for FOX News Books, the publishing imprint of FOX News Media. Notably, her debut title, The Women of the Bible Speak: The Wisdom of 16 Women and Their Lessons for Today was 13th bestselling book in adult nonfiction in 2021, according to Bookscan, and spent 15 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list, five of which at number one. In March 2022, she is published the second book in the franchise, Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak, which rose to number one on the New York Times bestseller list, moving 200,000 copies within the first five weeks.

Most recently, Bream covered the landmark Supreme Court decision in June 2022 that overturned Roe v. Wade. Prior to that, Bream provided coverage on the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft on Roe v. Wade. Additionally, Bream presented live breaking coverage on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, anchoring special primetime coverage as the situation escalated. In 2022, she led breaking news coverage surrounding the retirement announcement of Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer. Previously, she contributed to FNC’s Democracy 2020 election coverage which garnered the highest ratings for an election night in cable news history with 14.1 million total viewers. Additionally, Bream contributed to FNC’s live coverage surrounding the Supreme Court of the United States confirmation hearing of Amy Coney Barrett. Previously, in 2020, Bream covered the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and sat down with former second lady Dr. Jill Biden to discuss her husband's decision to run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, her son Hunter Biden and the impeachment trial surrounding President Donald Trump.

In June 2017, Bream co-anchored live coverage alongside Bill Hemmer of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee regarding various reports that President Donald Trump pressured him to stop an investigation into former national security advisor General Michael Flynn. She also contributed to live coverage of the 2016 presidential election where she discussed and interpreted various social media trends throughout the election cycle. In addition, Bream provided live convention and delegate reporting during the 2016 Republican National Convention (RNC) in Cleveland, OH.

During her time with the network, Bream has reported live from Capitol Hill on the 2015 Supreme Court decision to rule in favor of same-sex marriage nationwide. Previously, she covered the 2013 Supreme Court ruling of the Defense of Marriage Act (DOMA) and California’s Proposition 8, the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA) in 2012, as well as provided extensive live coverage of the nomination of Judge Sonia Sotomayor to the Supreme Court. Additionally, Bream reported on the Supreme Court hearing on Guantanamo Bay detainees in June 2008.

Before joining FNC, Bream worked as a weekend anchor for WRC-TV (NBC-4) in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, she anchored the evening and late-night news for WBTV (CBS-3) in Charlotte, NC and held writing and reporting positions at WFTS-TV (ABC-28) in Tampa, FL.

On May 11th, 2013, she was the first ever female keynote speaker for commencement at Liberty University. Bream practiced corporate law in Tampa, FL and in 1999, she was selected in a competition for ABC's "Politically Incorrect." She was also crowned Miss Florida in 1994 and Miss Virginia in 1990.

She is a graduate of Liberty University and earned a Juris Doctorate with honors from Florida State University College of Law.