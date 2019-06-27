Search

Supreme Court says disputed congressional maps can't be ruled unconstitutional for political reasons

Disputed congressional maps in North Carolina and Maryland can't be declared unconstitutional for political reasons, the Supreme Court ruled on Thursday, a decision that could have a sweeping effect for states like Ohio and Michigan where officials remain at odds over whether the updated district designs are too partisan. 

"We have no commission to allocate political power and influence in the absence of a constitutional directive or legal standards to guide us in the exercise of such authority," Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion.

The 5-4 opinion largely now leaves it up to the states to determine the legality of new electoral districts and whether they predominately benefit one political party over the other.

